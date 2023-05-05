WENATCHEE — A top official in the Washington State Nurses Association called the hospital staffing bill signed by Gov. Jay Inslee a "major step forward" to improving staffing conditions at hospitals across the state.
The goal of Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5236 is to improve worker conditions in health care settings.
"If you've got nurses with too many patients, that's not just bad for nurses, it's bad for patients and nurses are about patient care," said David Keepnews, executive director of the Washington State Nurses Association. "We feel (this bill) is a commitment to patients, to their families, to their communities, to ensure that they're getting the kind of care that they need and that they deserve."
The bill was signed by Inslee April 20. It strengthens nurse staffing committees at individual hospitals and provides protections for staff taking meal and rest breaks.
The bill was passed into law amidst concerns in the hospital industry of their financial viability, as well as nursing staff shortages. This latest legislative session, however, included $24 million in funding toward growing the state's health care workforce, according to a Washington State Hospital Association news release.
These committees are not new and were put into state law 15 years ago. The staffing committees are made up half-in-half of registered nurses treating patients and hospital administration. They are responsible for developing staffing plans for patient care units.
"The problem has been that so many hospitals have found ways to circumvent that process that some just ignore the committee's recommendations," Keepnews said.
Under the old law, for example, a hospital CEO could veto a staffing plan but would also have to provide an explanation as to why the plan was rejected.
In early January, the Central Washington Hospital nurses union reported to their members that a staffing plan presented to Dr. Andrew Jones, Confluence Health CEO, had been rejected. According to the union, Jones then "unilaterally" implemented an alternative plan.
In a letter to the staffing committee, Jones said his plan was based on "national benchmarks" and he was "disappointed" the committee could not come to a consensus.
Under this new bill, the staffing committee needs to come to an agreement amongst themselves with a majority vote, present the plan to the CEO who provides feedback. The committee then addresses any feedback before approving a plan. If the staffing committee cannot come to an agreement via majority, then the last approved staffing plan takes effect.
Among other notable additions to law include creating charters for how nurse staffing committees are conducted and report to the state Department of Health. In the past, Keepnews said, reporting has been "all over the place" and difficult to track.
The state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) also takes a new, much more involved role is supervising that the staffing plans are followed as well as investigating any complaints about failing to follow nursing staff assignments.
L&I is also able to fine hospitals for violations of the law. But much of L&I's work detailed in the bill does not start rolling out until next year.
Another addition to the law includes a requirement that hospital provide employees with an "uninterrupted meal and rest breaks," with some exceptions.
One exception is in the event of a "clinical circumstance that may lead to a significant adverse effect on the patient's condition without the knowledge, specific skill, or ability of the employee on break," according to a bill report.
Nurses and other health care staff will also no longer be required to work overtime, and any overtime needs to be voluntary.
The bill is meant to protect both nurses and the public, Keepnews said. A previous version of this bill, presented last year as House Bill 1868, included staff-to-patient ratios depending on the facility and unit.
The Washington State Hospital Association said they were concerned that due to an ongoing nursing staff shortage this bill would cause more harm than good.
Former Confluence Health CEO, Dr. Peter Rutherford in an op-ed for The Wenatchee World reiterated many of the association's concerns, saying that the bill would force them to reduce services.
The latest bill no longer includes these ratios as legislators, hospital administrators and other key players made compromises.
Confluence Health Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Allen said in an email that they are "pleased" by the bill as it addresses concerns shared by nurses and hospital staff.
Allen noted the bill will bring "significant changes in operations," but it still allows hospital to continue offering "optimal care."
"This framework allows for hospital autonomy instead of resorting to rigid, statewide staffing ratios that fail to take into account the needs and circumstances of each healthcare facility," she said. "We were happy that a compromise was able to be found that addresses staffing needs while preserving patient access to care."
Keepnews said that removing the ratios was a "disappointment," but it was better than making no progress.
"It just it made much more sense and we think much more responsive to our members and to all nurses need to go ahead with that compromise," he said. "It's a glass half empty or half full, sort of thing, but I think our emphasis is going to be on using the tools that this bill provides."