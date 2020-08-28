DRYDEN — A pair of GoFundMe accounts have combined to raise more than $11,500 for the family of a man who died in a collision Wednesday.
Ruben Pacheco Lopez, 59, was driving a Kubota orchard tractor westbound on Highway 2/97 in Dryden when the tractor was struck by a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Derick Kuch of Leavenworth, the Washington State Patrol said Thursday. Pacheco Lopez was knocked off the tractor and killed.
The State Patrol referred the case to the Chelan County Prosecutor.
Pacheco Lopez was married with five children and worked for Potentiality Orchards as a crew foreman, according to a GoFundMe created by the Koempel family, who owns the orchard.
“He was the kind of employee that came ready, and got the job done consistently day in and day out,” the page said. Pacheco Lopez worked for the orchard for almost 30 years.
Kuch created a GoFundMe of his own to benefit the Pacheco Lopez family. He expressed remorse and apologized to the Pacheco Lopez family.
“My heart breaks for his family and everyone involved in his life. I am beyond destroyed to have to be writing this right now,” Kuch wrote. “With tears streaming down my face and my entire world upside down, I am asking everyone to please, PLEASE help his family.”