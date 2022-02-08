EAST WENATCHEE — A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the family of a 23-year-old East Wenatchee man who died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Raúl Aguirre-Nuñez was killed when his motorcycle collided with a Cadillac SUV on Grant Road in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee police officer Sgt. Karsten Garcia described the collision as a “freak accident.”
Alex Gonzalez, a close friend of Aguirre-Nuñez, created the GoFundMe Tuesday afternoon.
“Anyone who knew Raúl, knew he was always there to lend a helping hand, no questions asked,” Gonzalez wrote on the gofundme. “Many would say, (their) interactions with Raúl even changed their lives, he just didn’t realize it.”
Money raised will be used to pay for funeral arrangements and other unexpected costs. Donations can be made at wwrld.us/3LnLRbK.
As of Wednesday morning, more than $13,000 had been raised toward the $25,000 goal.
A viewing will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee with a rosary service at 6 p.m.
The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee; an open casket viewing begins at 10 a.m.
