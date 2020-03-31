WATERVILLE — A GoFundMe is available to support the family of a Waterville woman found dead March 17 in Horse Lake Reserve.
The body of 18-year-old Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez in a ravine by hikers. The circumstances of her death are considered suspicious by authorities.
Mosqueda Rodriguez was reported missing in October 2019 to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The fundraiser seeks to help pay for funeral costs. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-paulina.
Anyone with information related to her death is asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tip-Line at 667-6845.