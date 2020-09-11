Hale Park gets some green
Workers put sod down at Hale Park in Wenatchee on Wednesday. Improvements for the final phase of construction of the park next to the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge include a picnic shelter, play equipment, restrooms, landscaping, trail extension, more security cameras and lighting. The park should be open by the end of October or early November.

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

