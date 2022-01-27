 Skip to main content

top story

Golf becomes a year-round sport in the Wenatchee Valley

EAST WENATCHEE — It’s freezing outside with a foot of snow covering Highlander Golf Course but inside a heated room next to the pro shop, eight men are enjoying a round of golf in Las Vegas.

220122-newslocal-comfygolf 02.jpg
Brad Bozett carries his clubs from his car, past Highlander Golf Course's snow-covered driving range, to get to two golf simulators inside the pro shop.

Welcome to the wonderful world of technology where with a click of a mouse you can transport yourself and your golf clubs to golf courses around the world.

Golf is a year-round sport at local courses that have installed simulators projecting views of sunny golf holes. At Highlander Golf Course, head pro Mark Babst installed two simulators. Golfers tee up in a room with comfortable leather couches, dimmed lighting and bar service.

This is the fourth year of operating the devices, but the first year Babst has run a men’s league competition where partners compete weekly for cash. There are a dozen, two-man teams in the league.

220122-newslocal-comfygolf 01.jpg
Teammates Greg Wood and Brad Bozett watch Chris Soule hit a drive on the first hole of the TPC Summerlin golf course in Las Vegas using a golf simulator at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee earlier this month. 

Three Lakes Golf Course also operates simulators and has a league format.

“It’s completely weather dependent,” Babst said of the popularity of the simulators. He said if the course is open, players prefer going outside. Once snow hits or it gets below freezing, they move inside to the machines.

He said it also helps bring revenue to the attached restaurant, offering food and spirits sales. Along with a player looking for a round of golf, he rents the simulators out for parties and you can also use them for target shooting or other sporting events.

In league play, the golfers play one of 80 courses each week. Babst asked the salesman about putting his own Highlander Golf Course on the simulator but was quoted a price of $10,000, cutting the idea short.

On Jan. 19, the teams were hitting balls at TPC Summerlin, a private course 14 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. It’s a course you’d need to be invited to by another member to play in person. At Highlander, you can play it for $60 an hour, $48 for members. Groups can split the cost.

220122-newslocal-comfygolf 03.jpg
Brad Bozett can't believe his ball landed 11 feet from the hole during a men's league competition at Highlander Golf Course. If he was inside 10 feet, he would have received a par instead of a bogey. The short game seems to be the hardest part of simulated golf.

The simulator’s computer gives information on distances and elevation gains or losses. A player uses a plastic cone to tee up their ball or hit it off a mat. They hit it into the projection screen using their own clubs. The screen deadens the ball and it bounces softly to the carpet while on the screen the shot is shown from the ball’s perspective as it flies through the air landing on grass, sand, dirt or … water.

220122-newslocal-comfygolf 04.jpg
Rico Maytrychit looks back at his partner after hitting a chip 19 feet past the hole during a league competition at Highlander Golf Course. The course and stats are projected on a screen that players hit a golf ball into.

There are some notable differences playing on a simulator instead of the real thing. Distance perception is difficult and that makes chipping and putting more difficult.

During men’s league, they play 12 holes in two hours without any putting. If they leave their approach shot on the green more than 40 feet out it counts as a three-putt. Inside 10 feet is a one-putt and everything else counts as two strokes.

Players keep a close eye as the ball nears or goes past the flag to see how far it ends up from the hole. Without any putting, the hole is over when a golfer reaches the green and the distance away from the flag determines their final score.

What’s the same in playing on the course or using a simulator is the elation and frustration that every golfer feels during their round.

220122-newslocal-comfygolf 05.jpg
Greg Wood congratulates his partner, Brad Bozett, on Bozett's birdie during their golf match at Highlander Golf Course.

Don Seabrook: (509) 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

