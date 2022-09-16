WENATCHEE — Relief from smoke has reached the Wenatchee Valley following several days of poor air quality.
Air quality is expected to be “good” Friday and Saturday as winds move into the region, according to airfire.org. The National Weather Service is predicting sustained northwest winds Friday of 10-16 mph with gusts up to 26 mph.
Air quality was at its worst Monday when air quality index ratings were measured at “hazardous” in Plain, Leavenworth and Wenatchee, according to Washington Smoke Blog, an air monitoring site operated by a group of Washington government agencies.
Leavenworth, which experienced some of the worst air quality this week due to its proximity to fires outside Lake Wenatchee, is also expected to see “good” air quality Friday and Saturday.
The recent smoke obstructed what was an otherwise mild smoke season. Central Washington experienced fewer smoky days than normal and Eastern Washington experienced an average to below average year of wildfire smoke, according to Washington Smoke Blog.
2021 saw the most total smoky days in the last decade with almost 40, but 2015, marked by the devastating Okanogan Complex and Sleep Hollow fires, saw the most days of “hazardous” air quality — about five or six.
