WENATCHEE — Relief from smoke has reached the Wenatchee Valley following several days of poor air quality.

Air quality is expected to be “good” Friday and Saturday as winds move into the region, according to airfire.org. The National Weather Service is predicting sustained northwest winds Friday of 10-16 mph with gusts up to 26 mph.

tinywow_CW smoke_5612599.jpg

This graph shows the average number of smoky days since 2012.
tinywow_CC smoke_5612563.jpg

This graph shows the concentration of smoke in 2022 in Chelan County.


Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

