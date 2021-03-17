WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee toured the Town Toyota Center's mass vaccination site Wednesday and expressed his appreciation for the effort made by local leaders and volunteers.
The Town Toyota Center is one of the most effective vaccination sites in the state, reaching 1,100 vaccinations a day, Inslee said. Inslee gave a pin to Washington State National Guard Lt. A.J. Davis for his work helping manage the vaccination site and named him the Washingtonian of the day.
“We just want to tell you how impressive it is,” Inslee said. “I’m going to tell this story statewide. I love the fact that people are getting access to this with people who don’t have computers; they can use a phone."
Inslee also visited Chelan Fruit after his trip to the Town Toyota Center. Chelan Fruit is one of the first fruit packing companies in the state to start vaccinating agricultural workers. Wednesday was the official start date to move to the next phase of vaccinations, expanding access to essential workers, including ag workers.
“Because some of our agricultural workers who are doing this incredible work putting food on our table have actually been bitten by this COVID the worse,” Inslee said.
During his time at the Town Toyota Center, Inslee watched Kathy Robb, a volunteer, fill a syringe with Moderna vaccine. Robb demonstrated how she had to mix the vaccine and flick the syringe to remove air bubbles. Inslee said it was the first time he had actually seen the process for the COVID-19 vaccine.
One volunteer said they were happy to help vaccinate as many people as possible to get the state reopened.
“We’re starting that,” Inslee said.
The state’s focus going forward will be on improving equity, he said. Latinos in Washington state have been disproportionately impacted by the virus. They make up about 13% of the population, but have made up about 30% of the disease burden.
“So this has not been a fair virus,” Inslee said.
Inslee said he recognizes there have been some problems with online vaccine registration systems, but that the state’s systems are improving. In the bigger picture, a lot of agencies have come together quickly to start a large operation, he said.
“The frustration has been significant, there is no question of this, but when I look at the system, 85% of the problem is we just don’t have enough vaccines,” Inslee said.
The state may consider requiring people to use vaccination cards for activities or travel in the future, but they have no plans to do that right now, he said.
“We don’t have any immediate plans for a vaccine passport or anything like that,” Inslee said.