NCW — It appears that all of the 58 fires that started on Monday in Washington state were caused by humans in some way, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says.
Franz and Gov. Jay Inslee spoke during a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the historical number and spread of wildfires that occurred on Monday.
Of the 58 fires that started on Monday, nine major fires remain, Franz said. More than 300,000 acres burned in Washington state on Monday alone, more than double the amount of land that burned all of last year. The Cold Spring fire in Douglas County is the largest with 280,000 acres and stretching 60 miles.
The fires were not growing at a normal rate and are being encouraged by hurricane force winds and dry heat, Inslee said. While the exact cause of these fires is unknown , it is so dry right now that slightest spark could ignite a blaze.
“If you can, avoid being outside for anything that will even cause a spark,” Inslee said. “I hope people can avoid those conditions. It’s not just fires, it is literally sparks that can cause these fires when these conditions are this dry.”
It is believed that the fires were caused by humans, because there were no lightning strikes in the areas the fires started, Franz said.
Inslee directed staff at the Emergency Management Division and the Department of Social and Health Services to look into what proclamations he can pass to help those in need, he said.
In addition, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has stepped in to help with three of the biggest fires in the state, including the Cold Spring Fire, said Robert Ezelle, state Emergency Management Division director. The funding will help reimburse the state for up to 75% of the cost of fire suppression and response.
Inslee warned people to remember that federal assistance applies more to public goods than private homes. As for what resources the state will bring to bear, Inslee hopes they will know by the end of the week.
“We know how traumatic this is for folks,” Inslee said. “I can’t tell people 24 hours after the fires what will be available, but we’ll obviously look at all we can do for these families.”
This hot and dry weather is not over, though, and will continue through the rest of the week with potential wind gusts up to 60 mph in some areas, Franz said. The winds are particularly dangerous, because they are grounding fire suppression aircrafts.
People need to make sure they’re not setting debris piles on fires, starting campfires or engaging in dispersed shooting, Franz said. Drivers should also check their vehicles to make sure there aren’t any loose chains and don’t park on dry grass.
The Washington State Patrol is asking people not to flick cigarettes or any other burning material out of their vehicles.
“Much of the state is under extreme fire danger, both east and west,” Franz said. “These fires are a reminder that the wildfires are not an east or west issue, it is an entire Washington state issue.”