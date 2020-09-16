BRIDGEPORT — A batch of apples that Gov. Jay Inslee delivered to residents of Bridgeport and Omak contained apple maggots.
Bridgeport and Omak are outside of the Apple Maggot Quarantine zone, which was established to prevent the spread of the insect, said Will Carpenter, Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease board director.
Inslee visited Eastern Washington to survey wildfire damage. He was in Bridgeport at an event Saturday at the Foursquare Church, according to a news release from the Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Board. He provided Honeycrisp apples from the governor's mansion in Olympia inside of the quarantine area.
It is illegal to move fruit from the Apple Maggot Quarantine zone into areas where the insects haven’t established.
The spread of the apple maggot can have a huge economic impact on North Central Washington, Carpenter said. For now, the Apple Maggot Quarantine line basically goes through the Safeway parking lot in Leavenworth, he said.
The spread of the apple maggots, “one, it can close out some of our export markets, which is our big money makers,” Carpenter said. “Two it can set parameters on how we go to other export markets and that can drastically change whether a grower is making money or even breaking even.”
The governor's office did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Carpenter was able to locate a few apples Tuesday at a nursing home in Omak, he said. He cut the apples open and found apple maggots inside.
As for the rest of the apples, he isn’t sure where they ended up and is asking for public help in locating them. Anyone with information is asked to call him at (509) 667-667.
Some people at the event said the apples were rotten and there were talks about dumping them in an orchard, which would be the worst thing that could have happened, Carpenter said. If not located, the larva in the apples could become adults next spring that in turn mate and reproduce more larva.
“It sounded like the crate of fruit arrived with Inslee, was set to the side, was supposed to be dumped, but most likely ended back on the distribution table where they were handing out resources to fire victims,” he said.
Carpenter is in talks with the governor’s office staff now to figure out how many apples were provided, so he can know when he’s found all of the apples, he said.
“All I’m trying to do is clean up the mess that was left here,” Carpenter said.