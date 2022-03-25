OLYMPIA — Students who receive a private scholarship no longer have to worry about the money offsetting other financial aid.
Legislation preventing scholarship displacement for Washington college students who receive state-sponsored financial aid was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday.
The bill, HB 1907, was sponsored by Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan. Scholarship displacement takes place when a student’s college grants or other financial aid is reduced after a student earns a private scholarship.
The Washington Student Achievement Council will now work to ensure students who receive private scholarships have 100% of their unmet needs met before state, institutional or federal aid is reduced. The bill taked effect June 8.
"It's exciting to see this bill get across the finish line. Students are often penalized for earning a private scholarship. Worse yet, those seeking to reduce the debt and burden on students are left wondering if their dollars are really helping,” Steele said in a Thursday press release. “This bill changes that, ensuring students get the full benefit of the private scholarships they worked so hard to earn."
The legislation nearly passed both chambers unanimously, clearing the house 95-1 on Feb. 8 and the senate 48-0 on March 3.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.