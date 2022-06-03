Graduations in Wenatchee Valley return to normal

WENATCHEE — Eastmont Senior Cody Wentworth was one of hundreds standing in a line that stretched through the Town Toyota Center parking lot Friday evening, waiting to get into the arena about 20 minutes before the doors opened for Eastmont High School’s 2022 commencement ceremony.
It’s an event he sometimes doubted he would get to attend.
“It’s a lot cooler than just having pictures on a TV,” Wentworth said. Around eight family members and friends watched him walk across the stage to accept his diploma.
For roughly 900 students and their families at both Wenatchee and Eastmont High School, Friday evening was a return to an event long thought to be a given: an in-person commencement without strict health protocols.
While Wentworth was the second of his mom Darcie Groves’ children to graduate, he was the first to have an in-person ceremony. The first took place in 2020 when COVID snarled the longtime tradition across the country.
“It’s exciting,” Groves said. “I’m very excited.”
This year's seniors have seen pared-down ceremonies for most of their time in high school. Their sophomore year was cut short in the spring as COVID cases began to spike. That year, both schools opted for versions of a drive-thru event with photo opportunities and a virtual ceremony.
Their junior year saw the return of in-person ceremonies with some restrictions in place. Eastmont moved its commencement from the Town Toyota Center to Wildcat Stadium while Wenatchee limited the number of attendees at the Apple Bowl and spaced-out graduates.
But now, in their senior year, graduation returned to the type of celebration students and their families envisioned, something Eastmont Senior David Sosa said he was fortunate to be a part of. Sosa said he had around four family members and friends on hand to watch him.
“The last two years, they haven’t had it at the Town Toyota Center,” he said.
As the graduates entered the arena, noisemakers blared and families cheered as they pointed out their graduates from the group of blue-and-red-robed seniors.
Over at the Apple Bowl, the excitement was just as high for Wenatchee’s graduates. About a half hour after the gates opened, the stands were packed, with attendees lining the field’s outer gates.
“It’ll be pretty exciting,” said Maya Wiest, whose son Jade graduated Friday evening. “It’s great. I’m glad it’s not raining.” Following rain storms Thursday evening, the ceremony featured partly overcast skies.
Last year, Wenatchee graduates received two tickets each to limit the number of attendees. This year, as many friends and family could attend as wanted. A popular addition from last year, a big video in the south end zone with a video feed, returned to the Apple Bowl after positive family feedback.
"Pomp and circumstance" greeted the sea of purple-robed Wenatchee graduates as they entered the field from the north end zone to cheers from the crowd.
Friday also represented the final commencement for Eastmont’s and Wenatchee’s superintendents. Eastmont’s Garn Christensen will retire at the end of June, while Wenatchee’s Paul Gordon has accepted a new position near Chicago.
The Wenatchee Valley will see several other commencement ceremonies in the coming weeks. Wenatchee Valley College will hold its ceremony Friday, June 17 at the Apple Bowl. The commencement for WestSide High School will take place Tuesday on the school's back lawn.