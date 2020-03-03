Updated, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday:
WENATCHEE — For the second time in as many weeks, a restroom at Kiwanis Methow Park has been vandalized with graffiti.
The restrooms will be closed until repairs are made. Dave Erickson, the city of Wenatchee’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director, said he hopes to have it reopened by the weekend, but it might not be open until early next week.
The restrooms were part of a $2.8 million park renovation completed earlier this year.
The most recent graffiti was reported late Monday night. Both instances of graffiti appear to be gang-related, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee Police.
He said officers will review security footage from the park, Reinfeld said. He noted the camera system wasn’t fully operational two weeks ago when the outside of the restroom building was vandalized.
“This is not an uncommon issue,” Reinfeld said. Adding, “Unfortunately we see a lot of damage to parks restrooms.”
A handball court at Walla Walla Point Park was tagged with graffiti last week, but that incident doesn’t appear to be gang-related, Reinfeld said.
Reinfeld encourages the public to report graffiti as early as possible.
“The more rapidly it is removed the less likely it is to recur,” Reinfeld said.
Reports also help investigators to develop a more robust case against repeat offenders.
The police department’s Volunteers in Police Service program, or VIPS, paints over graffiti several times a year. Residents who would like to take advantage of the VIPS graffiti services can contact Wenatchee Police at 888-4200.