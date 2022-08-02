WENATCHEE — Local nonprofits, community agencies and small agricultural businesses qualify to apply for part of $4 million in grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act through Chelan County.
Applications are available through Sept. 30 on the Chelan County website: wwrld.us/arpa.
Out of the total $4 million, $3 million will be allocated to local community agencies and nonprofits in Chelan County, according to a county news release. The remaining million will be going to small agricultural businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Only small agricultural businesses with no more than 500 employees can apply for the grant, up to $50,000, according to a news release.
The ARPA provides local governments with COVID- 19 relief money to rebuild the economy and communities.
Chelan County received about $14.9 million in ARPA funding. The county has already spent about $300,000 in county projects and allocated $560,000 to the Chelan-Douglas Health District, according to the news release.
Chelan County commissioners plan to spend about $10 million of the $14.9 total in other county programs and infrastructure. County department heads and other elected officials are proposing ways to use the money to commissioners, according to the news release.
The commissioners are expected to make a decision on whether to approve funds for these departments in the coming months.
