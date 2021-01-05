EPHRATA — A Grant County Sheriff's deputy died of COVID-19 in December, Sheriff Tom Jones says.
Deputy Jon Melvin, 60, died Dec. 11 of a condition that was unknown at the time. Jones announced Monday that Melvin died from the coronavirus.
“I know I speak on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office staff by saying that this helps us understand Jon’s untimely loss, although it still hurts deeply,” Jones said in a Facebook post.
Melvin was found inside his home by fellow deputies checking on his welfare after family members were unable to reach him, the sheriff’s office said in a December statement.
Melvin joined the sheriff’s office in 1984 and planned to retire in early 2021 after reaching 36 years of service, the statement said.
In addition to patrol, Melvin served on special assignments, including the Off-Road Vehicle Unit, the Search and Rescue Unit, the Marine Unit, as a school resource officer at Wahluke schools in Mattawa, and as the community deputy for Desert Aire, the statement said.
“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” Jones said in December. “Jon will be deeply missed.”