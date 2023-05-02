230425-newslocal-bikeclub 01.jpg
Buy Now

Heather Wendeborn, left, with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, helps Alberto Toledo, 12, work on his foot positioning during an instructional session for Pinnacles Prep students April 24. The six-week session is at Walla Walla Point Park and is funded by a No Child Left Inside grant.

WENATCHEE — While the region offers an abundance of trails and land for mountain bikers, the cost of the sport can be prohibitive to many local families.

One group wants to change that.

230425-newslocal-bikeclub 02.jpg
Buy Now

Students from Pinnacles Prep Charter School including Caleb Kleine, 13, center, play a game trying to stay on their bikes within a tight circle during their second week of instruction at Walla Walla Point Park April 24. They meet every Monday with an instructor from the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.
230425-newslocal-bikeclub 03.jpg
Buy Now

Damian Pulido, 11, a student from Pinnacles Prep Charter School, learns how to ride a mountain bike on the hills at Walla Walla Point Park April 24. Heather Wendeborn with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance is teaching students from local schools the fundamentals of riding off-trail bicycles.
230425-newslocal-bikeclub 04.jpg
Buy Now

Students from Pinnacles Prep Charter School listen to instruction on mountain bike riding at Walla Walla Point Park on April 24.
230425-newslocal-bikeclub 05.jpg
Buy Now

Grayson Gentry, 13, rides up a hill at Walla Walla Point Park during an instructional session for Pinnacles Prep students April 24. The six-week session is at Walla Walla Point Park and is funded by a No Child Left Inside grant.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?