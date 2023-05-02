WENATCHEE — While the region offers an abundance of trails and land for mountain bikers, the cost of the sport can be prohibitive to many local families.
One group wants to change that.
Funded through a state grant that promotes underrepresented students to participate in outdoor activities, a six-week course teaches local students the basics of mountain biking.
"We're able to reach out to the kids that you wouldn't normally see at our summer program at Squilchuck (State Park)," said Heather Wendeborn, secretary of Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, who helped teach the course.
The nonprofit organization promotes advocacy, education and trail maintenance in North Central Washington. The group holds education camps for both youth and adults in the summer.
Part of the funding the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance uses to teach youth courses is from the more than $55,000 the group received from the "No Child Left Inside" grant program through the state's Conservation and Recreation office. According to the Recreation and Conservation Office, the money provides "under-served youth with quality opportunities to experience the natural world."
This is the second year in the group has held the seminars for local students, with the overall goal of "just having fun."
Gretchen Wearne, a sixth grade teacher a Pinnacles Prep, said the cost of mountain biking can prevent some students from trying the sport out.
"It's also a barrier to access," Wearne said. "Programs like Evergreen eliminate that barrier."
With a collection of donated and refurbished bikes, the group held the second session of a six-week long seminar for local students at Walla Walla Point Park late morning April 24. The sessions included groups of students from Pinnacles Prep and WestSide High School.
Roughly a dozen students from Pinnacles Prep lined up in the morning to learn the basics of mountain biking. Students come to the program with a baseline understanding of how to ride a bike before honing their skills over a month and a half.
While the students had some level of bike knowledge, Wendeborn said only around half have actually seen mountain biking.
As with almost anything else in life, safety is first.
The session began with checks to ensure helmets fit correctly and the bikes were safe to ride. The check included the ABCs of a properly functional mountain bike: an air check for properly inflated tires, the brakes and the crank on the bike.
From there, the students worked through series of drills to practice the basics of biking, including how to brake and shift. In one drill, students competed to see who could stay on their bikes the longest, without coming to a complete stop, in a tightening circle.
The students also took part in a group ride along the Apple Capital Loop Trail, using many of the skills they learned in their first two courses.
The WestSide students will conclude their six-week course with a ride at Squilchuck.
The Evergreen Bike Alliance accepts donations to help ensure everyone can access the program.
"We do have scholarships available for kiddos who may not be able to afford the summer program," Wendeborn said.