EPHRATA — Grant County PUD Commissioner Dale Walker died Sunday from complications with lung cancer. He was 75.
Commissioner for more than a decade, Walker was described in a news release as instrumental in leading the PUD through a time of significant growth and development.
“He always strived to do his best as a commissioner to represent our customers,” said Grant PUD General Manager Kevin Nordt in the news release. “He was not afraid to challenge us to look for ways to improve, but he could do that while being kind and warm.”
Walker was elected in 2010 to serve in the Second District, which covers part of Moses Lake, and the southeastern portion of Grant County.
“We are all very saddened to learn of Dale’s passing,” Nordt said. He added, “Dale had a wonderful laugh and smile. As a commissioner, he embodied our motto of ‘Excellence in service and leadership.’”
As commissioner, Walker served on the boards of several state and regional electric industry organizations, the release said. He also advocated for the PUD’s current initiative to extend fiber-optic service throughout the county and of developing financial policy that would pay down debt while keeping power rates low, the release said.
As a private citizen and longtime Grant County resident, he represented the agriculture industry in local, state and national organizations.
