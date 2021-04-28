WENATCHEE — A $2.8 million federal grant will help fund safety measures in Chelan County areas at high risk to wildfire.
The program will pay for forest health treatments over the next five years to property owners primarily located between Peshastin and Lake Wenatchee. It will also add to the Chelan County PUD’s efforts to clear vegetation near power lines, the state Department of Natural Resources said Monday in a news release.
“Collaborating with local organizations across the state is how we will address our forest health crisis,” said DNR Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Fire does not respect property lines, so we must be proactive in creating defensible spaces that intersect public and private lands.”
The grant comes from the Natural Resource Conservation’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program and was announced Monday.
The Fuel Break and Forest Resilience Partnership will be led by the Cascadia Conservation District, Chelan County PUD and state Department of Natural Resources.
The project will prioritize properties that are identified by DNR for their potential to create high-priority fuel breaks, to include Lower Peshastin Creek, Derby Creek, Beaver Creek, Eagle Creek, Chumstick Creek, Lake Wenatchee, Lower Chiwawa River, Lower Nason Creek and Big Meadow Creek.
These areas are part of the Wenatchee River watershed, which is identified in the DNR’s 20-Year Forest Health Strategic Plan as one of the highest-priority areas for forest restoration and management efforts, the news release said.
“This project is the culmination of years of coordinated planning efforts in which DNR, the U.S. Forest Service, and local fire districts identified the corridor from lower Peshastin up to Lake Wenatchee as being one of the most important areas in the entire state to take action on wildfire resilience and forest health,” said CCD Forest Program Manager Patrick Haggerty.
Chelan County was also one of three counties tapped by the DNR to participate in Wildfire Ready Neighbors, a new program that connects residents with experts who can assist in protecting their homes and property from wildfire.
The Fuel Break and Forest Resilience Partnership will target properties next to 140 miles of overhead power lines in the project area, where the PUD already spends $3 million per year to trim trees and clear vegetation.
“The issue of forest health and wildfire risk is much bigger than any one agency can tackle,” said PUD General Manager Steve Wright. “We are excited for the opportunity to expand the footprint of our tree-trimming program by collaborating with private landowners, Cascadia Conservation District and DNR. Together, we can really make a difference.”
That spending will count toward the match for the awarded Regional Conservation Partnership Program funding, which will provide direct financial resources to landowners.
“This partnership will allow us to be creative with cost-share programs between Cascadia, (Natural Resource Conservation Service), and DNR to the point that cost should not be a barrier for any landowner who wants to participate,” said Cascadia Executive Director Ryan Williams. “We anticipate over 3,000 acres will be treated as part of this project over the next five years.”
The DNR is looking to treat 1.25 million acres of Washington forest lands by 2037.
Landowners can expect to be contacted about the project in the fall. For more information, contact Cascadia Conservation District at info@cascadiacd.org or call 509-436-1601.