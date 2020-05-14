NCW — A group of Chelan County residents have formed an organization opposed to the existence of short-term rentals in residential areas.
The group — Residents United for Neighbors in Chelan County — argues that the county’s code has never allowed short-term rentals, because these businesses were never prohibited in the first place, according to a news release from the organization. The county’s code prohibits anything that it does not explicitly permit, it claims.
The organization has over 200 people on its mailing list, said Barbara Rossing, Residents United for Neighbors spokeswoman.
The group wants the county to ban existing and future short-term rentals in residential areas. The organization does not want to eliminate all short-term rentals in Chelan County, instead they should be placed in commercial or tourist zones, according to the news release.
The county is developing new, short-term rental regulations, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said. It plans to finalize its regulations on Aug. 4.
The Chelan County Planning Commission is reviewing a draft of the potential regulations. It will make changes and submit them to the county commissioners to make a final decision.
Short-term rental owners last year formed an organization — the Short-term rental alliance of Chelan County — to oppose some new regulations. Its president, Mike Beverick, said their organization opposes new regulations on short-term rentals except a cap on the number of people staying per night.
Chelan County is now facing potential lawsuits from two opposing groups, England said.