WENATCHEE — Four members of Chelan Fruit allege in a lawsuit that officers and directors in the fruit cooperative were in breach of their duties and didn’t inform co-op members of an important transaction.
Co-op members DL Orchards, El Rancho Torres, El Rancho Torres II and Zaragoza Orchard filed the lawsuit Friday in Chelan County Superior Court against Trout-Blue Chelan-Magi, Inc. — more commonly known as Chelan Fruit.
The lawsuit was initiated following an investigation by the plaintiffs and their attorneys, whistleblower and after attorneys for Chelan Fruit did not answer grower questions at an Oct. 18 meeting, according to a news release from the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Arnold & Jacobowitz PLLC.
The plaintiffs allege that Chelan Fruit did not inform them of a pending transaction with the International Fruit Company, the news release said. The transaction was valued at $13 million, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also cited a report conducted by an independent consultant.
Chelan Fruit in 2018 hired consultant Ed Johnson to determine why returns were not competitive and what needed to change to improve returns. The process involved interviews with 89 of the co-op’s 300 members.
The report noted allegations of conflicts of interest and a lack of accountability by co-op leadership. The report was not disclosed to co-op members, according to the news release.
Johnson was named CEO of Chelan Fruit in May, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Chelan Fruit could not be reached to comment and has not yet responded in court to the lawsuit.
