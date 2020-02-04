WATERVILLE — A Wenatchee man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing a bus from the Palisades School and a landscaping truck in November.
Jordan S. McCullough Cheney, 19, along with Devon R. Taylor, 27, was accused of breaking into a Palisades School building Nov. 2, stealing tools and then driving the bus a few miles to where they’d parked a stolen pickup that belonged to a landscaping company.
McCullough Cheney was arrested in mid-December and pleaded guilty in Douglas County Superior Court to second-degree burglary, obstructing a law enforcement officer and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24. Prosecutors are recommending three to six months of drug treatment coupled with two years of community custody.
He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.
For Taylor, charges in the Palisades case were dismissed and he was instead prosecuted for leading police on a chase in the stolen truck on Nov. 3.
He pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Lawyers for the defense and prosecution are recommending 68 months in jail. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 10. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.