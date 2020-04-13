WENATCHEE — GWATA has purchased 50 new T-Mobile hotspots that will be available for the community to check out through the North Central Regional Library. In the coming months, the mobile hotspot devices will be made exclusively available to Wenatchee School District students who need access to the internet to complete their school work for the duration of the school year.
After the 2019-20 school year ends, GWATA’s donated hotspots will be housed with NCRL, which will manage the check out of hotspots to the community.
“As the region’s technology alliance, GWATA is committed to supporting our community during this time where access to the internet is proving to be vital to every individual,” said Robert Pageler, GWATA board president. “Through this new program, we’ve agreed to pay for a minimum of two years of internet access through these 50 mobile hotspots. Our primary goal is to support our local students to ensure that they can continue their education and path to graduation successfully.”
Upon the announcement of the school closures in March, the GWATA board knew the need for wifi would be great and reached out to WSD to find ways to help. Working alongside Ron Brown, the district's technology director, and Heather Inczauskis, STEM services manager for NCRL, it was decided that GWATA would purchase additional hotspots to add to the library's current hotspot program with the caveat that the hotspots go directly to students for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
In addition to GWATA’s 50 hotspots, NCRL plans to supply 40 hotspots to support Wenatchee students as well.
As we transition to online learning during the extended school closure, internet connectivity is the key to unlocking access to virtual classrooms, said Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon. “With over 60% of our students living in poverty, there are a significant number of students who lack internet at home. The need for connectivity is great and through this public-private partnership, we’re taking steps to address this challenge and ensure our students have the access necessary to continue their education.”
GWATA is committed to supporting the region by providing accessible resources to everyone. While this project was not in GWATA’s operational budget for 2020, the organization's board of directors felt the urgency of the current worldwide crisis meant the organization needed to act, and fast.
Community members can support this program, as well as other GWATA initiatives and resources, by visiting gwata.org/donate to make a one-time or recurring donation. For questions, contact GWATA at info@gwata.org.
Jenny Rojanasthien is executive director of the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, a consortium of businesses, organizations and individuals championing growth and development in North Central Washington.