WENATCHEE — H-2A workers employed by Stemilt Ag Services in 2017 have filed a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company threatened to fire employees if they didn’t meet production demands and send them to their home country without paying travel expenses.
The workers say Stemilt violated the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination through threats and intimidation that caused the workers to believe that they would suffer serious consequences if they did not meet Stemilt’s labor demands, according to a news release from Columbia Legal Services.
“This case seeks to protect the rights of H-2A workers, some of our most vulnerable workers, who often come from very poor areas in Mexico and are being taken advantage of by one of the largest agricultural employers in the United States,” said attorney Diana Garcia.
“Farm workers perform some of the most arduous jobs, often in extreme weather, to help put fresh food on our tables. They deserve dignity and respect, not threats and retaliation for asserting their rights.”
An H-2A visa allows foreign citizens into the U.S. on a temporary basis for agricultural work. About 1,100 H-2A workers were employed by Stemilt Ag Services in 2017, according to the lawsuit. Stemilt Ag Services is a subsidiary of Stemilt Growers.
The suit was filed July 20 in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Washington by Columbia Legal Services and Keller Rohrback LLC on behalf of Gilberto Gómez García, Jonathan Gómez Rivera, and all other similarly situated H-2A workers who worked for Stemilt in 2017.
Stemilt has not yet filed an answer to the lawsuit.
The news release said Stemilt’s H-2A contract didn’t contain any production standards, yet Gómez García and Gómez Rivera were instructed to pick a certain number of bins of apples per day. If the employees failed to meet the standard enough times they were allegedly told they’d be fired, returned to Mexico without expenses paid and banned from future employment.
The lawsuit also alleges that H-2A workers weren’t paid for time spent waiting before and after the workday, which was about a half hour in both instances, the release said.