WENATCHEE — It was a sale they didn’t want you to miss: 50% off Crocs.
“The perfect adventure shoe for the whole fam!” the Facebook post read.
An innocuous post from an unusual source: Chelan County Emergency Management.
The deal — and the jig — was short-lived.
A hacker took over the Emergency Management page from about 11 p.m. Monday to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Chelan County spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons.
Damage, so to speak, appears to be minimal, she said. The profile and cover photos were changed to promote Crocs, the popular and once often — perhaps still — maligned foam clog, and the page was changed from a public page to a page for adults 18 and older.
The page is used to share public safety information with its 44,000 followers, perhaps most notably during emergencies, like wildfires.
“When we contacted Facebook reps, they recognized the urgency of restoring that page and worked very quickly to get the hackers off that page. We were very fortunate in this case,” FitzSimmons said.
No other county Facebook pages were affected, but administrator passwords were changed on a variety of pages as a precaution, FitzSimmons said.
