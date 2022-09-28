crocs2.jpg

A hacker changed the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page late Monday evening to promote Crocs.

WENATCHEE — It was a sale they didn’t want you to miss: 50% off Crocs.

“The perfect adventure shoe for the whole fam!” the Facebook post read.

crocs.JPG

Reporter

Pete O'Cain

