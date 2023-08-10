Staff were still in the process of moving Wednesday — empty moving boxes yet to be put away and offices in need of organizing — but continue to serve clients as they settle into their new location.
“It’s been crazy,” said Johanna Hernandez-Ruelas, operations manager. “There’s still a lot of stuff that we have to unpack ... but people are seeing where we’re at. It’s nice to have people come into the new work area.”
Hand in Hand was previously located in The Wenatchee World building at 14 S. Mission St.
“We are grateful for the time we spent at The Wenatchee World building,” said Norma Gallegos, Hand in Hand program director, in the news release. “Thank you to the Woods family for the support of our program.”
But their previous office space had no windows, a positive change that comes with the move and hopefully will make clients feel more comfortable and welcomed, Ruelas said.
The local nonprofit helping immigrants qualified for citizenship since 2010 has moved its office to 119 S. Miller St. in Wenatchee, right next to the First United Methodist Church.
Hand in Hand’s new office is a newly renovated house with an American flag waving outside and visible from Miller Street. Gallegos said in a news release she’s proud of being part of the church’s campus.
“The church has long had a Latino ministry and our presence on their campus allows both organizations to support each other in our related missions,” Gallegos said in the news release.
And despite the recent move, people are still coming in, and the staff is barely seeing any slowdown, Ruelas said.
