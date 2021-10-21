Haunted Museum brings ghoulish horrors to Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — October’s spooky time has arrived and there’s more than a few ghoulish souls ready to startle guests at Wenatchee’s Haunted Museum.
The fundraising event, put on by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center at 127 S. Mission St., is taking this year’s visitors on a journey through a wellness sanitarium-turned-evil.
“Everybody should make it out alive, at least 98% of people,” said Matthew Pippin, who plays a quack doctor.
A group of 50 volunteers will be haunting guests at the museum.
Nights to be spooked at the museum include Friday and Saturday and Oct. 28-31. Organizers of the haunting are setting up a series of rooms and dark spaces, each with its own horror-themed scene for touring guests.
Arriving visitors, each in their own family bubble, will be greeted by Pippin’s character before entering into the sanitarium’s dark hallways. “And then chaos ensues,” Pippin said.
Pippin described his character as “the opening chapter of a horror novel.” There is a blackout maze, bloody pathway with blinking lights, conservatory room and cafeteria, he said. “I’m so excited for people to go through.”
Finn Bonwell, who will be channeling an inner-most swamp monster at the haunting, is playing the role of a creature whose dialog consists primarily of otherworldly sounds.
There will be “lots of screams and weird laughter,” Bonwell said.
Guests inside the sanitarium may soon notice that strange events have been occurring throughout the facility.
“It isn’t really the most sane place,” Bonwell said. The wellness center has gone from “bad to worse.”
Bonwell’s swamp monster will spend most of the time in the background until it just pops up out of nowhere, telling guests to run, leave or get out of there. In the swamp monster’s words, “don’t become one of us.”
“Keep your eyes peeled and have a lot of fun,” Bonwell said. “There’s going to be a lot of twists and turns you don’t see coming.”
Rachel Powers, who plays head nurse Wilkes, said Bonwell’s swamp monster may be the scariest part of the haunted sanitarium.
Guests at the museum will overhear an argument followed by screams before being ushered down to the sanitarium’s basement.
“Make sure to hold onto your limbs as you go through,” said Powers, channeling her inner-most nurse Wilkes. Those who enter may be scarred for life.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone