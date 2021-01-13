OLYMPIA — Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, on Wednesday brought his bill to extend tax cuts to hydrogen-powered vehicles before a state senate committee.
Senate Bill 5000 would give tax incentives to hydrogen vehicles in the state similar to those currently available to battery electric vehicles.
“Hydrogen vehicles show tremendous promise because of how quickly they can refuel, they have a very long range and there’s limited infrastructure required to get the hydrogen fuel to the fueling station,” Hawkins said at the Senate Environment, Energy, and Technology Committee hearing.
Three people from outside the committee testified in favor of the bill, none against. Among those to speak was Douglas County PUD General Manager Gary Ivory.
Ivory said the PUD began planning and investing in infrastructure to produce hydrogen after a 2019 Senate bill gave PUDs the ability to produce and sell renewable hydrogen.
The PUD plans to break ground on an East Wenatchee hydrogen plant in the spring. Its first 5-megawatt electrolyzer, a mechanism that takes water and splits hydrogen from oxygen, is scheduled to be delivered in the summer. The plan is to produce renewable hydrogen by the end of this year, Ivory said.
Next for the bill is a committee vote in the upcoming weeks, Hawkins said in an email Wednesday, adding he’s hopeful it will be approved.
“Given the remote session this year, things could be a little different than usual, but I’m very thankful that the bill received an early and very positive hearing, leading to a broader discussion about renewable hydrogen use in Washington state,” Hawkins said.