WENATCHEE — Sen. Brad Hawkins is planning a listening tour on Dec. 10 with virtual community meetings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Those community meetings will last one hour.
The tour is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual tour with the 12th District legislator will be conducted using Zoom or conference phone calls, each lasting up to 20 minutes.
Those interested in meeting with Hawkins should contact his office, schedule an appointment, and receive information about the technology. You can reach his office at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or 360-688-8951.
In the two virtual community meetings, Hawkins will discuss the upcoming 2021 legislative session, the state’s budget challenges, and answer questions. Most of the time will be dedicated to hearing from constituents or groups.
Each participant will have a couple of minutes to speak, depending on the number of people interested in speaking.
“During the 2017 listening tour, Leavenworth officials told me an issue about disposing of brush and yard clippings and worked with me to enact a new law in 2018 to address it,” Hawkins said in a news release. “A funding request related to the Saddle Rock trail in Wenatchee became reality when it was included in the state capital budget two years ago, and a road paving project to a popular fishing location in Okanogan County was recently funded. All of them were ideas presented by constituents during past listening tours.”