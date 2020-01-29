WENATCHEE — James Dodge and Jacob Dunlop have started a diner in Wenatchee High School specializing in just one menu offering — pancakes. And they're free.
Dunlop is known at school as the pancake president and Dodge the pancake vice president. Both 17, they organized a weekly free pancake feed outside the Associated Student Body office at the end of school on Wednesdays.
"We wanted to do something to make everyone's day better," said Dunlop. "Pancakes are easy to make," said Dodge. Both are in the Junior Senate.
It's been on the school's calendar since December. A donation jar helps fund school activities like the upcoming annual Janice Franz talent show. The ASB pays for the pancakes.
Dani Schafer-Cloke, WHS's ASB adviser, gives the two credit for coming up with the idea.
"Both Jacob and JT have compassionate hearts and a desire to make WHS a more fun and caring place, which I believe is one of the big reasons behind having Pancake Wednesdays," she said. "The little things often make a big difference in the lives of students, and this little thing is having a great impact on the well-being of our student body."
They make more than 100 pancakes each Wednesday and provide a jug of syrup — no butter. "We don't have a refrigerator," Dunlop explained.
Thirty minutes before the school day is over, the two mix up batter with the help of others, and start cooking the medium-sized pancakes.
"We've been working hard at improving flipping," Dodge said.
It shows. A small crowd gathers around him as he flips the cakes into the air above his head, catching them with his turner.
"I'm trying to perfect the behind the back flip," he said.
After the bell goes off announcing the 3 p.m. end of the school day, a line of students crowds around two tables set up with pancakes on plates. In about 10 minutes, the rush dies down.
With the extra time, Dodge and Dunlop take special orders like a giraffe-shaped pancake. Mickey Mouse and hearts are their most requested.
The two students hope to continue their project into their senior year and would like to bring pancakes to football games next fall.
"We want to bring pancakes everywhere," Dunlop said.
Reporter Nevonne McDaniels contributed to this report.