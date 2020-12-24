OLYMPIA — With fewer daylight hours, COVID-19 stressors, increased isolation and academic concerns, youth suicide risk is on the rise.
Nationally, one in four youth under 18 reported struggling with suicidal thoughts since the start of the pandemic, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Respondents ages 18 to 24 reported the highest suicide risk, with 26% reporting an increase in suicidal thoughts.
In response to the growing health concern, the state Department of Health issued a provider alert requesting medical professionals screen youth for suicide risk during routine appointments. The Department of Health also requested providers share resources for crisis support, warning signs and risk factors with patients and family members.
In Washington, youth 13 and older are allowed to make their own decision regarding their need for mental health services, substance abuse treatment and reproductive health. If healthcare providers believe it is in the best interest to notify parents of mental health concerns, they may do so without a patient’s consent. Parents may also bring minors to mental health and substance treatment programs without the patient’s consent, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health also provides preventative measures for suicide treatment. Suicide warning signs and risk factors include:
Suicide Warning Signs
- A history of suicide attempt(s)
- Current talk of suicide or making a plan
- Strong wish to die or a preoccupation with death
- Giving away prized possessions
- Signs of depression, such as moodiness, hopelessness, or withdrawal
- Increased alcohol and/or other substance use
- Hinting at not being around in the future or saying goodbye
Suicide Risk Factors
- Unsecured firearms
- Recent loss or trauma
- Accessible medications or substances in the home
- Social isolation
- Hopelessness for the future
If you or someone you know is in a mental heath crisis, call the NCW Behavioral Health Chelan-Douglas Crisis Hotline at (509)662-7105 or (800)852-2923.