WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is advising residents in the Wenatchee Valley to stay indoors as air quality reaches unhealthy levels due to wildfire smoke.
The state Department of Ecology, which issued an air quality alert, reported all towns in North Central Washington to have unhealthy or worse air quality through Friday afternoon.
“The entire state got the taste of what folks in Wenatchee have had a full meal of this summer,” said Andrew Wineke, air quality spokesperson with the state Department of Ecology.
Wenatchee’s air quality index (AQI) reached an unhealthy rating of 183 by 12 p.m. Friday, according to the Department of Ecology. Cashmere made it to 183, Leavenworth to 208 and Chelan to 153.
Air quality was even lower on Friday in Okanogan County, with Winthrop’s noon-time AQI reaching a hazardous 292.
A cold front arriving Sunday is projected to clear out smoke across NCW.
Smoke should start to clear up a little in Wenatchee by Saturday, with air quality projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, said Wineke. Sunday’s air quality is looking like it will improve to moderate and potentially good.
The Health Department suggests people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and that being indoors is the best way to protect yourself from poor air quality.
The air quality alert for NCW is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.
