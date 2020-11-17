EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District has received a large number of applicants for its top job during a nationwide and even worldwide search.
The 31 applications the health district has received have come from people locally, as well New Jersey, Texas and even Namibia, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health members Dan Sutton and Kevin Overbay said. It will be a three-phase process of weeding through the applicants, said Nathan Weed, the agency's interim administrator. Weed works for the state Department of Health as director for the Office of Community Health Systems.
“I am very pleased with the quality and caliber of people who have applied,” Sutton said.
Barry Kling stepped down as administrator to the health district in July.
The first phase should be done sometime this week and involves a committee the health district formed to whittle down the applicants, Weed said. The committee includes:
- Dr. Malcom Butler
- Douglas County Commissioner Dan Suttton
- Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay
- Sasha Sleiman, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce government affairs director
- Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford
One to two other people will serve on the committee, Weed said.
During the search's second phase, 10 members of the community, including health district staff, will be picked, he said. A group of applicants will then be interviewed by five teams of two people each for 10 minutes.
The number of applicants will then be reduced to about two to four. The third phase will involve a final interview with the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health that will also act as a meet-and-greet, Weed said.