EAST WENATCHEE — An organization called the Multi-Agency Coordinated (MAC) group has been leading Chelan and Douglas counties’ response to the pandemic since about Thanksgiving.
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, a member of the committee of elected and health officials, said its members are:
- Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett
- Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris
- A representative from Confluence Health
- A representative from Columbia Valley Community Health
- A representative from Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington
- Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies
- Chelan-Douglas Health District Epidemiologist Peter Houck
- Chelan-Douglas Epidemiologist Joyous Van Meter
- Chelan-Douglas Health District Officer Malcolm Butler
- Chelan-Douglas Board of Health Chair Dan Sutton
- Chelan-Douglas Board of Health Vice Chair Kevin Overbay
In September and October, a group called the Coordinated Policy Group was making decisions in regards to the pandemic response that included Latino community representatives and other members. The Coordinated Policy Group still exists, but it now acts as an advisory group to MAC, Overbay said.
“Basically, what it comes down to is these high-level decisions, we have to have conversations that would not necessarily be appropriate for the other user groups,” Overbay said.
MAC is in charge of deciding things like how vaccines are distributed in the community, where COVID-19 testing occurs and more, he said. They also give direction to the incident management team that is directly involved in the pandemic response.
The group's meetings are not open to the public.
The health district was receiving help from state incident management teams for several months, but now is using local responders, Overbay said. The incident management team is based out of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, consisting of local first responders, such as firefighters, that rotate every one to two weeks.
MAC does not need to receive any oversight from the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health, he said. The board of health’s job is to oversee the health district and plus two of the board’s executives, Overbay and Sutton, are a part of MAC.
“When you take a look at the pandemic response plan the (health district) administrator is actually given the authority on the pandemic plan to make the decisions on how to handle the pandemic,” Overbay said.