NCW — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is adding free drive-through testing centers in response to an influx of people getting tested in Wenatchee and Leavenworth.
The two counties are seeing a surge of new COVID-19 cases with 632.5 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period reported on Nov. 17, according to a news release from the health district. People can get tested at Wenatchee High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 20-22, Nov. 25 and Nov. 27-30, 1101 Millerdale Ave.
Drive-thru testing will also be available at Cashmere High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave.:
- Thursday: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If people think they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should use one of the health district’s drive-up testing sites.