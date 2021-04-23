WENATCHEE — Signs of a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have not been identified in the area as rates in Chelan and Douglas counties seem to be plateauing and possibly diminishing, according to local health officials.
Gov. Jay Inslee and state Department of Health officials expressed their concern Thursday about rising case counts and hospitalizations across the state, especially in all five of the state’s largest counties.
This does not seem to be the case for Chelan and Douglas counties, according to Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
"We are excited and hopeful that our local good fortune is related to the thousands of our neighbors who care enough to mask up and get vaccinated," Butler said in an email. "Our schools are back in class, our businesses are open, and so far we have not followed the rest of the state into a significant fourth wave."
Chelan County had 184.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 as of April 14, according to the Department of Health. And according to incomplete data from April 21, the incidence rate was even lower at 156.9 per 100,000.
The Department of Health said it considers the most recent eight days of data to be incomplete as they usually have results for less than 90% of samples collected in those eight days.
Douglas County had 171.4 new COVID cases per 100,000 as of April 14. Incomplete data up to April 21 shows a decrease in the incidence rate to 146.3 per 100,000.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have remained fairly constant over the last month. A total of six people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and one person was being treated in the intensive care unit as of April 23.
A growing percentage of COVID-19 variants also remain a concern, according to Butler. As of April 20, around 50% to 60% of all COVID-19 cases in the state are likely due to the B.1.1.7. COVID strain, which is more contagious than the original strain, according to state Department of Health.
Vaccinations still represent the greatest hope the community has to get life back to normal, Butler said in an email.
The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site began accepting walk-in appointments earlier this week. If people do not want to schedule an appointment on prepmod.doh.wa.gov, individuals can instead get registered on-site, according to Veronica Farias, spokesperson for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.