WENATCHEE — Eight-year-old Kendal Peart already knows she wants to be a cardiologist.
“Since when she was in kindergarten, she’s always talked about the heart and how she wants to help people with heart issues,” said her mom, Nancy Peart of Malaga. “It’s her passion, her desire.”
Kendal got an up-close experience with the heart Saturday — a cow’s heart, that is.
She and other kids got to dissect the organs with help from local medical professionals and nursing students as part of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s annual “Matters of the Heart” activity.
“It’s cool. I got to cut it open,” Kendal said. “I learned that the outside of the heart is protected with tissue.”
Jill Sheets, the museum’s education coordinator, said the event was about both learning and having fun. Plus, the heart theme was fitting for Valentine’s weekend.
“Most children will never get to experience this, so from that aspect, it’s doing something kind of cool that is different,” she said.
This was Dr. John Gill’s third time volunteering to help lead the activity. He said he hopes it sparks an interest in medicine for the kids and that they consider a career in health care, whatever that may be.
“This is a great experience for these kids, I think,” he said. “They get squeamish at first, and then they get started cutting and they just have a ball. I think they have a little outline that they learn from, so they really do understand when they get done how the heart works.”
Models, diagrams and photos of the human heart were available along with the cows’ hearts, which Sheets said the museum bought from a science supply company. Previously they came from slaughterhouses.
The event is normally geared toward children, but adults also participated this year.
Among them were Moses Lake residents Scott and Pamela McKinsey, who worked alongside their 10-year-old son, Skylar. They said he’s home-schooled.
“We try to do all the classes with him because we don’t know everything and it’s fun to do with him,” Scott McKinsey said. “It’s a family thing. We always talk about it later and we’re all part of it.”
McKinsey said he also learned from the dissection, figuring out how valves work and how blood clots. It’s useful knowledge, he said, because his father is in the hospital now with heart problems.
Both he and his wife said they seek out activities for Skylar rather than relying solely on textbooks.
“Hands-on education: You can’t beat it,” Pamela McKinsey said. She pointed to a heart diagram. “When you see this, it’s not the same as being able to touch, feel.”