NCW — The Wenatchee area can expect temperatures in the high 90s to low 100s this week.
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a heat advisory that's in effect from noon Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Wenatchee area, Waterville Plateau, Okanogan Valley and Columbia Basin were included.
Monday's high temperature in Wenatchee was listed at 103 degrees and Tuesday's was 101. Wednesday and Thursday both had highs of 100.
People should take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the advisory.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," read part of the advisory. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."