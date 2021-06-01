WENATCHEE — The temperature and rivers are all rising this week, prompting words of warning from the weather service and emergency management officials.
The mercury is expected to be in the upper 90s to low 100s, with Wednesday forecast as the hottest day, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday covering the Wenatchee area, Okanogan Valley, Moses Lake and Columbia Basin.
The forecast for the Wenatchee area calls for 97 degrees Tuesday, 100 degrees Wednesday, dropping to 94 Thursday, then 84 Friday. The weekend will be cooler — 60s and 70s — but will also come with some winds and a 20% chance of rain Sunday.
The heat advisory comes with a list of ways to prepare that starts with drinking plenty of water as well as:
- Dress for the heat – lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay out of the sun, if possible, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Help the elderly, children and pets stay cool and air conditioned if possible.
- Reduce time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Close the curtains during the day and open the windows at night
The unseasonably warm temperatures also mean mountain snowpack will be melting, leading to “significant rises” on rivers and creeks in Chelan County, according to the weather service report.
Minor flooding is anticipated on the Stehekin River, which flows into Lake Chelan, by Wednesday. Other rivers also will be rising. The weather service will update the reports as needed.
To monitor current river levels, go to: wwrld.us/riverreport. For the weather reports, go to weather.gov.