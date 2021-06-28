WENATCHEE — Wenatchee will be breaking temperature records this week as the heat is projected to reach over 110 degrees three days in a row.
The all-time record temperature in Wenatchee was 110 degrees, set in 1941, said Greg Koch, National Weather Service Spokane meteorologist.
The temperature in Wenatchee is expected to reach 112 degrees on Monday, 114 on Tuesday and 112 degrees on Wednesday. It will start to cool after Thursday, but temperatures will remain over 100 degrees into early next week.
“This is unprecedented, we’ve never seen anything like it,” Koch said. “To have temperatures that break all-time records and to have triple-digit heat last in excess of seven days is just unheard of in the Pacific Northwest.”
The heat wave is being caused by a strong, upper-pressure system over the Northwestern United States and southwestern Canada, he said. This time of year, the Pacific Northwest is experiencing its longest daylight hours and the area gets baked with heat, which is normal.
The problem is, the region is also experiencing its second year of drought, Koch said. Other areas of the United States east of the Rocky Mountain Range are wetter and cooler right now, which pushes the heat westward into the dryer parts of the United States.
In addition, the lack of moisture in the soil from the drought could be adding to the heat, he said.
“Dry soil is so much easier to heat and bake by the sun than wetter ground,” Koch said.
The increase in temperatures is impacting farmers and has started the region’s wildfire season weeks earlier than normal, he said. It is an extremely unusual weather pattern for the area, but temperatures are increasing yearly, because of climate change, and droughts are expected to last longer in the Pacific Northwest.
Due to the heat, North Central Washington — and most of the state — is under an excessive heat warning through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Spokane office. People are advised to drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing, stay in air-conditioned buildings and check on relatives and neighbors.
People should not leave children or pets in cars as the interior of vehicles will reach lethal temperatures in minutes, according to the weather service.
The American Red Cross has opened a cooling shelter at the Town Toyota Center for anyone in need. People can stay at the center overnight, but are encouraged to bring medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets and hygiene supplies, if staying for prolonged periods.