WENATCHEE — An electrical heater malfunction lit a bed on fire, displacing a family from their duplex on the 1100 block of First Street in Wenatchee, early Thursday morning.
The family reported the fire at 1:40 a.m. Firefighters put out the fire before it spread past the bed, said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar. The Red Cross helped find the family a place to stay overnight.
This fire started due to a plug-in extension cord on the heater malfunctioning, she said.
McKellar advised people to always be cautious when using similar electrical heater devices in a home. She said the fire station has seen an uptick in related calls.