WINTHROP — Highway 20 through the Cascade Mountains is closed for the season.
The state Department of Transportation on Friday closed the highway between Ross Dam Trailhead and Silver Star Gate due heavy snowfall.
Closure areas will expand to Colonial Creek Campground on the west end of the road once more snow begins to fall, according to a WSDOT news release. The eastern side will expand to Early Winters Campground.
That usually happens in January, according to the release.
Travelers will see signs along the highway notifying them before reaching closure points. Snow recreationists can use the closed portion of the highway.
The road is seasonally closed due to avalanche risks.