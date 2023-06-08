Hector's animals

Hector Casique, Rock Island, trims a bull topiary in his back yard Wednesday, May 31, 2023. In the last 10 years, he has trained more than 40 of his bushes into shapes of animals, including elephants and pigs.
ROCK ISLAND — In the last 10 years, the property around Hector Casique’s Rock Island home turned into a zoo. The 40-plus animals aren’t flesh and blood, but leaves and sap.
Casique is a topiarian, an ornamental gardener, who has taken the ¾-acre around his house and developed shrubs into shapes of animals. There are pigs, bulls and elephants in groupings that he waters, and feeds with fertilizer.
He said it’s a relaxing outlet for him to enjoy after work. He spends most of his day tending other people’s yards as a professional landscaper under the business name Chimera Yard Services. He has offered to shape his customer’s shrubs into animals, but so far has no takers. “It costs too much,” he said. “They don’t want to pay.”
He said he doesn’t stick to one type of plant to use for his animal creations. “Any plants, I can do it,” he said.
His favorite animal to shape is a bull. He clips the foliage off with sheers twice a year and for some shapes uses twine to help the branches grow how he wants them.
He welcomes visitors to drive by and take a look at his collection of animals at 1400 Demar Place. Just don’t feed the animals.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone