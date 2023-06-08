 Skip to main content
Hector's animals

Hector Casique, Rock Island, trims a bull topiary in his back yard Wednesday, May 31, 2023. In the last 10 years, he has trained more than 40 of his bushes into shapes of animals, including elephants and pigs.

ROCK ISLAND — In the last 10 years, the property around Hector Casique’s Rock Island home turned into a zoo. The 40-plus animals aren’t flesh and blood, but leaves and sap.

Casique is a topiarian, an ornamental gardener, who has taken the ¾-acre around his house and developed shrubs into shapes of animals. There are pigs, bulls and elephants in groupings that he waters, and feeds with fertilizer.

A grouping of animals can be seen in the front yard of Hector Casique's home at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Demar Place in Rock Island.
Hector Casique, Rock Island, trims the bushes around his 3/4-acre property twice a year, including here, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Hector Casique, Rock Island, uses gas-powered sheers to shape an elephant from a bush in his back yard Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Some of the animals, like this one, take many years to develop.


