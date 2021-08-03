EAST WENATCHEE — Jason Heinz has a big primary election lead over incumbent Annette Eggers for a seat on the Eastmont School Board seat. John “Stew” Steward Jr. and Joy Dawe are in a tight race for a second open board position.
Incumbent Annette Eggers received 34.46% of the votes for Position 3 while Jason Heinz received 62.26%. Rama Mohr, who withdrew from the race but was still on the ballot, received 3.28% of the vote.
Heinz said he was thankful for the voter support.
“I’m humbled that the voters of East Wenatchee feel that I am able to have the opportunity to run against Annette in the general, as well as have a good opportunity to get on the school board,” Heinz said.
As the race now moves to the general election, Heinz said he plans to stay the course and answer questions from the voters, businesses and other community members.
“The most questions that I’ve been asked have been about masks, critical race theory and the comprehensive sex education,” Heinz said.
Heinz said selecting the next superintendent will be critical for the school board.
“I also think that hiring the new school superintendent will be of very high importance next year, after the election,” Heinz said.
Despite trailing in the initial vote tally, Eggers said she is confident she can still win in the general election.
Eggers said she will increase her campaign efforts. She said it will be important to talk to community members to find out what the most important issues are for them.
“Some things that we really have to focus on in the next term is hiring a new superintendent,” Eggers said. “We have a superintendent who is retiring, and that’s huge.”
Eggers said her focus is also on the district’s reconfiguration and the remodel of the district’s elementary school.
“There’s just so much great stuff happening in Eastmont, that those are going to be the focus items,” Eggers said.
For Position 4, John “Stew” Steward Jr. received 43.85% of the vote while Joy Dawe received 41.22%. Incumbent Dave Piepel, who also withdrew from the race, received 12.11% of the vote.
Steward said he ran the race expecting to face off against Dawe in the general election.
“The next steps are just continuing to get out to voters and let them know where we stand on the issues,” Steward said.
In the general election, Steward said the hot button issues are going to be COVID, critical race theory and sex education. Steward said several of his positions have been misrepresented.
“That is going to be important for me to make sure that I let people know that I do not support bringing critical race theory teaching to the schools,” Steward said.
Sex education will also be a hot topic in the general election, Steward said.
“I wish we did not have to have sexual education for children in the elementary school,” Steward said. “But as a former investigator for child protective services, and a mental health therapist and psychologist, I know kids are being sexually abused.”
Steward said his goal for sex education in the district is to teach kids how to protect themselves.
Steward has planned a meet-and-greet event at Abby’s Pizza in East Wenatchee on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.
Dawe, who trails Steward by less than 100 votes, said she is excited about the community support she has received thus far and that her campaign will increase its outreach.
“I had a very ground, grassroots election, with very minimal funding,” Dawe said. “I will increase some of my visibility to try and connect with more people.”
There seems to be agreement between Dawe and Steward on the most important issues in the fall.
“I have tons of voters calling me and asking me what my stance is on critical race theory,” Dawe said. “Also, parents are concerned about masking.”
Dawe said she is also concerned about lower grading standards in the district.
“By continuing to lower those standards, are we also just lowering our expectations and not giving our kids the tools they need to succeed?” Dawe asked.