NCW — The Feb. 9 special election ballot measures in North Central Washington are mostly renewal of expiring educational programs and operations levies, formerly known as maintenance and operations levies.
The Wenatchee, Cascade, Manson, Ephrata and Wahluke school districts are asking voters to approve their levies.
Cascade also is asking voters to approve a technology, safety and security levy, while Grant County Fire District No. 10 is asking voters whether to expand the board of commissioners.
Ballots have been mailed.
Chelan County
- Wenatchee School District is asking voters to approve renewal of expiring educational programs and operations levy. This levy will collect $2.10 per $1,000 of accessed valuation over four years, starting in 2022.
- Cascade School District is asking voters to approve replacement of an ducational programs and operations levy. This levy will collect 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation over four years starting in 2022.
- Cascade School District is asking voters to approve a capital levy for technology, safety, and security improvements over four years. This levy would collect 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation over four years starting in 2022.
- Manson School District is asking voters to approve a replacement educational programs and operations levy. This two-year levy would collect $1.38 per $1,000 per assessed valuation in 2022 and $1.32 in 2023.
Grant County
- The Ephrata School District is asking voters to approve a replacement educational programs and operations levy. This four-year levy would collect $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2022, $1.94 in 2023, $1.99 in 2024 and $2.03 in 2025.
- The Wahluke School District is asking voters to approve capital levy for health, safety, security, and infrastructure improvements. This three-year levy would collect $1.90 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2022, $1.86 in 2023, and $1.82 in 2024.
- Grant County Fire District No. 10 is asking voters whether to increase the size of the board of commissioners from three to five.