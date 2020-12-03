WENATCHEE — High school students are returning to some Chelan County classrooms during a surge in COVID-19 positive cases and while local hospitals are filling.
The Lake Chelan, Entiat, Manson and Cashmere school districts are all having high school students return under a hybrid model, according to district superintendents. The reasons range from low class scores online to mental health.
“So we’re concerned as we move into the holidays that we have a lot of students who we really need to touch base with,” said Barry DePaoli, Lake Chelan superintendent. “Just because of the social and emotional aspect and the wear and tear on our kids, there’s a big concern there.”
The return is occurring while the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is hitting daily records and the rate of infection in the community is the highest it's ever been, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The superintendents of Entiat, Lake Chelan and Manson said that while infection rates may be high in the county, they are lower in their communities. They are also weighing the risk of infection with the mental and emotional health of students.
Schools may also be safer for students than if they stayed at home, as schools are following strict health guidelines that people may not be doing at home, Cashmere Superintendent Glenn Johnson said. Schools bringing students back may slow down the rate of infection, he said.
Children are 20 times less likely to develop severe symptoms from COVID-19 than adults, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children age 12-17, though, are twice as likely to contract COVID-19 than children ages 5-11.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said he did not advise schools to expand classroom teaching in November. But classrooms do appear to be safe with only one case of classroom transmission that led to a cohort of students being sent home to quarantine, he said.
Butler has said in the past that infections appear to be happening at social gatherings in people’s homes and that businesses and schools may be safer than homes.
Butler would not say which school had a cohort of students quarantined, but Lake Chelan Elementary did send one cohort home, DePaoli said. The school district has had only two students with a COVID-19 positive since schools reopened on Oct. 19 and three staff members.
The Lake Chelan School District is looking at bringing high school students back on Dec. 7, he said. The other school districts brought back high school students this week — Cashmere on Monday, Manson on Tuesday and Entiat on Wednesday.
“So due to our nursing staff work we have not detected any transmissions on site so that’s typically what we look at,” DePaoli said. “The two teachers that contracted COVID, we traced that back to another venue and we can say with confidence that we haven’t had any transmission on site.”
The Lake Chelan School District is working closely with the Chelan-Douglas Health District and following its recommendations for keeping students and staff safe, he said. But the infection rate in Chelan has been much lower than in other cities in the county and compared to the county’s rate as a whole, he said.
“Our transmission rates are quite a bit lower than the county transmission rates,” DePaoli said. “So based on our success so far and the interest of our students and parents, we’re moving in that direction.”
Unlike in Cashmere, which according to Butler’s Nov. 16 presentation to the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health has the second-highest COVID-19 rate by city in Chelan County at 443 positive cases per 100,000 people between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11. Cashmere had 16 positive cases in that time period.
Cashmere Superintendent Johnson said he is in weekly communication with the health district and Butler, and the district is making decisions based on the data provided to them.
“But one of the things that Dr. Butler has cautioned us all is that you can’t just look at your own community,” Johnson said. “When you live in North Central Washington, a lot of people commute between communities, they work in different places, so isolating just one town is tough to do.”
In the past four to five weeks the schools have had more than 1,000 staff members and students in kindergarten through seventh grade, Johnson said. In that time, four students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 and all five were found to have contracted the virus in the community, he said.
The Cashmere School District is providing an option for its students to return to the school if they would like, he said. About one-third of the district’s students are choosing to stay home and do remote learning.
“These kids are really, really struggling,” Johnson. “And for us, it was to give kids an option. Not a mandate, not a one-size fits all, an option to either stay remote or to have your kid come on site.”