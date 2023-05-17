 Skip to main content
High temps lead to fast snow melt, although water level not historic

Dalton Beaumont, 5, Wenatchee, walks his way out to a sitting bench, normally on dry ground, at the swimming area of Wenatchee Confluence State Park in Wenatchee Monday, May 15, 2023. He was on an outing with his mother and sister, exploring the Columbia River. River flows are high this spring, flooding out areas like the state park's beach.

CHELAN COUNTY — The temperature highs scraping the lower 90s in the last week has some of the waterways coursing through the county to have high water flows.

"Our extraordinary warm temps are driving a fast (snow) melt," said Jeff Marti with the Washington State Department of Ecology water resources program. "Measured snow water equivalent at Stevens Pass has transitioned from above normal to much below normal over the course of several weeks."

Danielle Beaumont, Wenatchee, steps back into the flooding swimming area at Wenatchee Confluence State Park Monday, May 15, 2023, off of a post protecting a garbage can. Her daughter Charlotte, 3, and son Dalton, 5, not pictured, were looking over the area.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

