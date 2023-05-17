High temps lead to fast snow melt, although water level not historic

Dalton Beaumont, 5, Wenatchee, walks his way out to a sitting bench, normally on dry ground, at the swimming area of Wenatchee Confluence State Park in Wenatchee Monday, May 15, 2023. He was on an outing with his mother and sister, exploring the Columbia River. River flows are high this spring, flooding out areas like the state park's beach.
Danielle Beaumont, Wenatchee, steps back into the flooding swimming area at Wenatchee Confluence State Park Monday, May 15, 2023, off of a post protecting a garbage can. Her daughter Charlotte, 3, and son Dalton, 5, not pictured, were looking over the area.
CHELAN COUNTY — The temperature highs scraping the lower 90s in the last week has some of the waterways coursing through the county to have high water flows.
"Our extraordinary warm temps are driving a fast (snow) melt," said Jeff Marti with the Washington State Department of Ecology water resources program. "Measured snow water equivalent at Stevens Pass has transitioned from above normal to much below normal over the course of several weeks."
The runoff has spilled into places like Wenatchee Confluence State Park, along the Wenatchee River at its confluence with the Columbia River, where some explored flooded areas this week.
The combination of warm weather is likely to have caused a "fairly decent snowpack," to melt off and increase river levels across the Columbia Basin, wrote Tom Tebb, director of the Office of the Columbia River for the Department of Ecology. Despite increased snowmelt and runoff, water levels this year haven't been historic nor have there been any "extraordinary flooding" concerns, said National Weather Service meteorologist Rocco Pelatti, based in Spokane.
"The early heat has contributed snow melt and an increase to flows on the Mid-Columbia," wrote Kate von Reis Baron, Chelan County PUD river planner. "For Rocky Reach, the inflows are higher than this time last year, however, the flows are below their peak last year, which occurred in June, and lower than the peak in 2018, which occurred in May."
Chelan PUD operates the Rocky Reach Hydro Project, on the Columbia River, about 7 miles upstream from the city of Wenatchee.
Every year varies for Lake Chelan, particularly for lake levels from 2022 to 2023, because runoff timing is dependent on weather and temperatures rising high enough to melt snow, according to Chelan County PUD energy analyst John Wasniewksi.
Chelan PUD operates the Lake Chelan Hydroelectric Project, about 32 miles north of Wenatchee, at the lower end of Lake Chelan.
"The spring to date this year is also quite different than last year. Last spring saw below average temperatures which resulted in late runoff timing. The lake still filled on time last year, but lake levels were lower than what we are seeing this year due to cooler temperatures, which took longer to melt the snow and create runoff into the lake," Wasniewski wrote in an email. "This spring has seen above average temperatures and correspondingly high inflow into the lake. The warm temperatures and quick snow melt has caused lake levels to rise quickly over the past several weeks."
According to Douglas County PUD spokesperson, Meaghan Vibbert, there is nothing historic about this year's water flows for Douglas County PUD waterways. The PUD's Wells Dam sits on the Columbia River, downstream from the confluence of the Okanogan River, Methow River, and the Columbia River. Douglas PUD routinely monitors the runoff and snow pack forecasts, she said.
"Conditions can change rapidly and right now the rivers have a lot of cold water moving very quickly with a lot of debris," von Reis Baron said. "Safety is very important."
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for Chelan and Douglas counties through Tuesday night as the area anticipated thunderstorms over the course of the middle of the week. The flood warning extended to Cashmere, Leavenworth, Peshastin, Dryden, and campgrounds outside Leavenworth.
Chelan County PUD also advised people frequenting outdoor recreation spots waterside to check river and lake conditions, as well as heeding the "no trespassing signs" along the Chelan River Gorge on May 11.
