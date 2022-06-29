Fireworks crew members survey Walla Walla Park on Monday to choose a location for shooting off this year's Fourth of July display. The Columbia River is running high, forcing them to set up deeper in the park. The Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail will be detoured around the area Friday through Monday.
WENATCHEE — The Walla Walla Point Park island is underwater, which means a move for the Wenatchee Valley 4th of July fireworks launch site.
The site is still in the park but is now between the bridge to the island and the sculpture “Coyote Leads the Salmon up the River,” according to the event’s head pyrotechnician, Kylee Boggs. She said the fireworks will still be launched above the river to ensure safety.
Boggs and her crew scouted out the location on Monday after a higher-than-usual Columbia River made their regular location unusable.
Boggs said that the move also requires a change in fence placement. She said the team is required to create 70 feet of buffer zone for each inch of firework shell.
“We have 6-inch shells, so 420 feet,” Boggs said. “So it cuts the park a little in half. It’ll go through the swimming area and lower baseball field.”
Typically, the team uses the trail as equipment storage. That will be moved to the parking lot.
“The community will be able to see a little bit more of our actual build,” Boggs said of the firework setup.
Boggs said everything is still running smoothly despite the change, and it’s a learning opportunity for her team, since it’s been 10 years since the last time the usual fireworks setup area was flooded.
Boggs said her team includes volunteers from Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools, which is where many of her more experienced members started out. Boggs herself started as a tech student 19 years ago.
“They get to come out and learn a bit about fireworks, safety and how everything works,” Boggs said, adding that the high schoolers don’t actually deal with setting off any fireworks.
The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Monday, and will be accompanied by the Wenatchee Big Band.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone