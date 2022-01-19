OLYMPIA — Sen. Brad Hawkins’ bill to study transportation issues on Highway 2 faced its first test Monday in the Senate Committee on Transportation.
SB 5603 would require the state Department of Transportation to research issues on Highway 2 and report back to the Legislature by Dec. 1. Hawkins plans to use the collected information in the states’ next transportation package, which could come during next year’s extended session.
The hearing featured testimony from mayors of cities along Highway 2, including Russell Wiita of Sultan, Geoffrey Thomas of Monroe, Steve Yarbrough of Gold Bar and Carl Florea of Leavenworth. Each described a major thoroughfare consistently bogged down by congestion.
“We don’t just have to worry about the traffic that’s coming through because it’s a major highway,” Florea said in his remarks Monday. “We also have to worry about the traffic that’s coming because of Leavenworth.”
Several mayors mentioned improvement projects to Highway 2 should be looked at collectively. While a project may improve congestion in one area, bottlenecks in other areas would still create headaches for drivers using the road to pass over the Cascades.
“It needs to get that attention,” Florea said. “Often, it’s open when [Interstate 90] isn’t.”
Hawkins’ said though it’s a major route between eastern and western Washington, Highway 2 can be overlooked.
“It’s a much bigger issue than just transportation challenges in Leavenworth,” Hawkins said in an interview Tuesday.
But the study’s tight turnaround concerns some.
WSDOT estimates the study would cost $750,000 and securing a consultant would take up to three months, according to Robin Mayhew, the department’s director of Management of Mobility. There is also fear the timeline would result in a rushed study.
“We are concerned that this truncated approach would not provide our partners with the quality, depth and collaboration they expect from WSDOT,” Mayhew said during testimony. “A thorough study of this magnitude would come at a higher cost and require significantly more time to conduct original analysis and provide adequate time for adjacent communities to participate in the work.”
Hawkins’ said he has ongoing conversations with WSDOT, and the bill may be adjusted to include their feedback.
The bill faces an uncertain future, as transportation studies often get included in the Senate’s larger transportation budget. But by filing separate legislation, Hawkins’ hoped to highlight the issues.
“If we miss an opportunity next year, then we may potentially have to wait another 10 years for significant improvements, and that would be too long, in my opinion,” Hawkins said Tuesday.
The legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on March 10.