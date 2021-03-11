WATERVILLE — Highway 2 through Pine Canyon, closed for more than a month by rockslide, should fully reopen March 24.
Crews have been working to clear the highway and secure unstable rocks after the Feb. 2 slide. “We’re anxious to get this show on the road,” said Lauren Loebsack, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.
One of their main issues was a car-sized boulder hanging above the highway, which crews have removed. Contractors climbed up above the slope where the rockslide occurred and removed unstable rocks.
Workers secured rock above the road and will install netting over 4,500 square feet of rock slope.
The road is still closed due to a crane staged in the middle of it, according to WSDOT. Crews will open Highway 2 with a flagger on weekdays once crane work is finished.
Loebsack said she is pretty confident the projected reopening date will be met. “As a Waterville native, I can appreciate how frustrating this has been,” she said.