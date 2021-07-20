METHOW VALLEY — Highway 20 remains closed, both directions, eight miles west of Winthrop, due to a fire.
The closure is from milepost 165 to 185 and state officials do not know when it will reopen, according to a state Department of Transportation news release. No local detours exist in the area to get around the closure, so drivers are recommended to take Highway 2 or Interstate 90 to over the Cascade Mountains.
The closure of the North Cascades Highway is due to the Cedar Creek Fire, which is almost 6,000 acres in size and 11% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service Fire Information Center website. The fire started on July 8 from lightning strikes in the Methow Valley.
